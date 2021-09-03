Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,604 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Avery Dennison worth $31,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $227.37 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.