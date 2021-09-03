Rhumbline Advisers Sells 475 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NVR were worth $32,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in NVR by 25.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 130.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR opened at $5,139.18 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,823.31 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,093.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,883.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

