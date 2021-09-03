Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RH were worth $29,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RH. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $87,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RH by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,731,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in RH by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $54,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.94.

Shares of RH stock opened at $672.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $689.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.56. RH has a twelve month low of $292.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

