Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $27,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $212,000. CWM LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 78.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,684. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM opened at $633.12 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.67 and a 12-month high of $642.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $571.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

