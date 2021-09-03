Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Gartner worth $32,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock worth $5,386,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $311.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $312.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

