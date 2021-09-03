Rhumbline Advisers Has $29.79 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,082 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Ameren worth $29,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,221,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,805,000 after purchasing an additional 312,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ameren by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.