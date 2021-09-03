Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,590 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $27,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after buying an additional 641,921 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,943,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after buying an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.82 and a 200-day moving average of $167.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $130.27 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.