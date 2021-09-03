Reviewing Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get XPeng alerts:

This table compares XPeng and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -33.74% -12.58% -9.25% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for XPeng and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 10 0 2.83 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $52.97, indicating a potential upside of 29.86%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.22%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Stellantis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPeng and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 36.58 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -25.18 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.87

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stellantis beats XPeng on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.