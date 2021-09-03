Reviewing Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) and Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) and Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Avidity Biosciences and Appili Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidity Biosciences -846.95% -26.48% -24.25% Appili Therapeutics N/A -116.53% -93.75%

Avidity Biosciences has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -1.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Avidity Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Avidity Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avidity Biosciences and Appili Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidity Biosciences $6.79 million 107.35 -$44.35 million ($2.05) -9.44 Appili Therapeutics $90,000.00 450.99 -$10.86 million ($0.18) -3.59

Appili Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avidity Biosciences. Avidity Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avidity Biosciences and Appili Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidity Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Appili Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 110.16%. Appili Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 287.00%. Given Appili Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Appili Therapeutics is more favorable than Avidity Biosciences.

Summary

Avidity Biosciences beats Appili Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. In addition, it develops muscle programs, which focuses on the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, muscle atrophy, and Pompe diseases. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.