Reviewing ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) & American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and American Outdoor Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANTA Sports Products $4.91 billion 11.29 $773.30 million N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.29 $18.41 million $2.16 11.72

ANTA Sports Products has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Profitability

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ANTA Sports Products and American Outdoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANTA Sports Products 0 0 0 0 N/A American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.46%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than ANTA Sports Products.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats ANTA Sports Products on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It also provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. The company offers its products through street stores, shopping malls, department stores, outlet stores, and e-commerce platforms, as well as online. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 9,922 ANTA stores; 2,006 FILA stores; 175 DESCENTE stores; and 157 KOLON SPORT stores. The company also exports and imports sporting shoes. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China. ANTA Sports Products Limited is a subsidiary of Anta International Group Holdings Limited.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

