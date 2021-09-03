Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.900-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCII. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. 2,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,935. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

