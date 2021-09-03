ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Price Target Lowered to $7.70 at Roth Capital

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its price target reduced by analysts at Roth Capital from $8.20 to $7.70 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get ReneSola alerts:

NYSE SOL opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $509.86 million, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.