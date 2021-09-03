René Kamminga Purchases 8,188 Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) insider René Kamminga acquired 8,188 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £4,503.40 ($5,883.72).
Shares of LON:OPTI opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of £49.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.28. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.43.
OptiBiotix Health Company Profile
