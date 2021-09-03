René Kamminga Purchases 8,188 Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) insider René Kamminga acquired 8,188 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £4,503.40 ($5,883.72).

Shares of LON:OPTI opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of £49.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.28. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.43.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

