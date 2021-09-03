Regis Resources Limited (RRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In other Regis Resources news, insider Jim Beyer 37,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

