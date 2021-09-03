Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 149.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $675.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $606.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

