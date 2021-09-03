Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,301.82 ($95.40).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.