Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 target price (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.75.

Shares of BDT opened at C$10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$537.82 million and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.05. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.92 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

