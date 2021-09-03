RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Down 17.7% in August

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 72,615 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 397,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

