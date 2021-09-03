Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Gap Up to $10.94

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $11.30. Rattler Midstream shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.