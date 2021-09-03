Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 656,091 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $72,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

