Rational Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $327,931.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,036.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 773,294 shares of company stock valued at $90,567,855. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTON traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 204,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,872. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average is $111.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

