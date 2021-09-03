Rational Advisors LLC Buys 30,449 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.33. 85,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,159. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.