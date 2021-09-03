Rational Advisors LLC Buys 1,495 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $261,317,000 after purchasing an additional 81,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 36.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,737 shares of company stock worth $5,534,092 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.67. The company had a trading volume of 64,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,488. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

