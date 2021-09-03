Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 2,288 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 429,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.54. 2,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,594. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.59 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.07 and a 200 day moving average of $191.11.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

