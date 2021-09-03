Ramsay Health Care Limited (RHC) to Issue Final Dividend of $1.03 on September 29th

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.70.
About Ramsay Health Care
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.