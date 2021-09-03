Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.91 million-$257.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.34 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,999. The firm has a market cap of $327.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

