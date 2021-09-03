Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.18. 1,104,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,847. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

