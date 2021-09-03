Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 738,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QUOT. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Quotient Technology news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 714,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,440.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,216 shares of company stock worth $293,016. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 747.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.96. 14,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $655.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

