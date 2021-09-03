QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Director Sells $36,644.59 in Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.44 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 63,700.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

