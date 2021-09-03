Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Down 14.4% in August

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 127,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of QRHC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 45,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,339. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 million, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

