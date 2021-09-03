Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $165.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DGX. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.70.

Shares of DGX opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average of $132.57. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

