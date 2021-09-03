Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $168.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Quest Diagnostics traded as high as $153.44 and last traded at $153.44, with a volume of 11754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.83.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average of $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

