Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NX opened at $23.88 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $802.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanex Building Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

