Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Qualigen Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Qualigen Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18).

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Qualigen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 722,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

