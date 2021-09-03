Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qell Acquisition by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Qell Acquisition by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qell Acquisition alerts:

Shares of QELL opened at $9.99 on Friday. Qell Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Qell Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qell Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.