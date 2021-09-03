QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.20

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 49758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $815.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QCR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in QCR by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in QCR by 98,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

