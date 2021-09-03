Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.27.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

