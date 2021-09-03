Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.