Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.29. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.88 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $197.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average is $112.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

