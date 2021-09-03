Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $97,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $65.61. 409,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,557,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

