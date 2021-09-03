Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,518,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 451,375 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $203,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Separately, Cowen upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. 149,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.