Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $120.67 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,764 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.50% of Webster Financial worth $120,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,242. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.