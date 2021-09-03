PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.99 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.95 billion.PVH also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.26. 6,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.82. PVH has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. upped their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.30.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

