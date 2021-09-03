Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Purple Biotech’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Purple Biotech.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,436. Purple Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Purple Biotech by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 90,135 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,562,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

