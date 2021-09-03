Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) fell 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31. 284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 114,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $724.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

