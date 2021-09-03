Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $326.81

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $326.81 and last traded at $326.77, with a volume of 3926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.75 and a 200-day moving average of $281.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,959,000 after buying an additional 209,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,585,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

