Provident Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.08. 1,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,147. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.27 and a 200-day moving average of $220.07.

