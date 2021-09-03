Provident Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 3.8% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $39,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 29.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 70.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 45.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,304. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

