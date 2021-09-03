Provident Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,302 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,002,000. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.40. 1,013,409 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day moving average of $129.19.

