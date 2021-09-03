Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Sells $65,790.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PFS opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

PFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

